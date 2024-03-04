Man in custody after armed robbery at Tulsa Quik Trip

Eric Enslow

By Ben Morgan and FOX23.com News Staff

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Dept. arrested Eric Enslow after responding to an armed robbery at the Quik Trip on East Admiral Place on Saturday.

A caller told police the suspect pointed a pistol at the clerk and demanded the money in the register and a pack of cigarettes. The suspect then fled on foot running north, police say.

Police say officers patrolling the area saw Enslow running across the Memorial overpass at I-244 with a pistol in his hand but dropped the weapon once officers approached.

Enslow was taken into custody on armed robbery and firearm charges.

Officers found a Quik Trip bag with cash and cigarettes in Enslow’s pockets, which were returned to the store.

Police say they discovered Enslow was wanted in Iowa for escape from the state’s Department of Corrections.

