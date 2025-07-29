Man dead following Mayes County crash

By Matt Hutson

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) says a man is dead following a crash in Mayes County on Monday.

According to OHP’s report, the crash happened on South 4440 / OK-28, about eight miles east of Adair in Mayes County, around 1:02 p.m. on Monday.

A man driving a 2023 Coach RV was flown by Air Evac to the hospital and admitted in stable condition with head and trunk internal injury, OHP says.

The other vehicle involved in the crash was a 2011 Ford F150, driven by 54-year-old Gregory Peacock of Vinita, according to the report. Peacock was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

OHP says two children were in the vehicle with Peacock and were not injured.

Troopers say the cause of the crash is under investigation. 

