TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department reported that a man died after being shot during an apparent fight in north Tulsa.

Captain Matt Arnold said that around 9:30 pm on Oct. 24, officers received a call about a fight that quickly turned into a shots fired call.

Once officers arrived at the scene, they located the victim, a man they believed to be in his mid-30s, with multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was quickly transported to St. John’s Medical Center where he eventually passed away from his wounds.

Police dispatched a helicopter that eventually located a vehicle with blood on it. The driver along with 3 other people were taken to the detective division to give statements, along with another person who was at the front of the complex where the shooting occurred.

One suspect is still out there and Captain Arnold said investigators are working on getting a description of the suspect out to the public.

He also said that he believes there is no ongoing threat to the people who live in the complex.

TPD asks that if anyone knows any information about the shooting or the remaining suspect who hasn’t been taken into custody, please call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-2677.

Callers can remain anonymous when reporting tips.