Man dies after being hit by car in east Tulsa

Fatal auto-pedestrian collision in Tulsa Police say a man has died after he was hit by a car in Tulsa last night. Officers say it was just before midnight when they were called to the scene near 41st and Garnett.

By Skyler Cooper

Tulsa police said a man has died after he was hit by a car in Tulsa Thursday night.

Officers said it was just before midnight when they were called to the scene near 43rd and Garnett. According to police, it looks like the man was trying to cross Garnett when he was hit by a gray Chevy sedan.

We’re told medics did what they could to help, but police said the man died from his injuries.

TPD said the driver stayed at the scene was cooperating with the investigation.

Police said more information will be released as it becomes available.


Skyler Cooper

Skyler Cooper

KRMG Afternoon News Host

