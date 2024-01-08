Man dies after Friday stabbing, Tulsa Police say

A man who was stabbed Friday night, who police initially thought might survive, has now died, they say.

Police say they were called out to the Apache Manor Apartments near Apache and Harvard around 6:30 p.m. on Friday, after reports of loud yelling and things being thrown around.

When they got there, Lt. Mike Sharp says they heard someone yelling for help and says when the door opened, the man appeared and then fell to the ground.

“We quickly discovered that he had been stabbed multiple times in his back and, I believe, once or twice in his neck,” Sharp said.

Once police got inside, he says they found a woman with injuries to her head.

She reportedly told police the man had hit her with a tire iron and that she stabbed him in self-defense.

Police say she was questioned and released for now.

Lt. Sharp says there was both a knife and tire iron at the scene.





