TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department said a man was arrested after eluding police with a snake in his hand.

Police said officers stopped a car near East Archer Street and North Sheridan Road just after 4:30 a.m. on Thursday. The driver, Evan Jamon Woodard, was holding a python and refused to provide identification or insurance.

Woodard was told he was under arrest and drove away, but his tire was punctured in the process.

After a short pursuit, Woodard ran away with the python in his hand but officers took both into custody.

Police said officers found 92 grams of fentanyl, several baggies containing white residue, marijuana, and almost $5,000 in cash in the car.

Man facing drug charges following pursuit with snake in hand (Tulsa Police Department)

Woodard was arrested for felony eluding, aggravated trafficking of fentanyl, possession of drug proceeds, resisting arrest, and other traffic offenses.

Police said the snake was unharmed and given to a reluctant friend.