Man found dead from gunshot wounds in North Tulsa neighborhood

Deadly shooting in North Tulsa near Pine and Yale (FOX23.com News Staff)

By Ben Morgan

TULSA, Okla. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting early Wednesday morning in North Tulsa. Police were called to the 1100 block of North Canton Avenue around 1 a.m. this morning after a man was seen lying unresponsive in a neighbor’s yard.

When officers arrived, they found that the man was deceased from what appeared to be a gunshot wound under the left arm.

According to Tulsa Police, witnesses said they heard a man outside yelling for help at around 12:30 a.m.

A search of the area found evidence that suggested the victim had come from an adjacent house, police said.

The victim has not been identified and police say the shooter is still at large.


Ben Morgan

Ben Morgan

News Editor

On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    More From 103.3 The Eagle

    On Fire At 40

    A look at some of the biggest albums with the artists who recorded them

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!