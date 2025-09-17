Man found guilty of murder following 2020 triple shooting in Tulsa

A man has been found guilty of several charges, including first degree murder, following a 2020 shooting that left two people injured and one person dead in Tulsa.

Tulsa Police responded to the shooting near Pine and Union in August 2020. TPD says a man and a woman were injured and another man died in the shooting.

Officers arrested Luis Ricardo Cuadros. A jury on Tuesday found Cuadros guilty of multiple charges including first degree murder, shooting with intent to kill and assault with a dangerous weapon.

Cuadros will be held without bail pending sentencing, which is set for late October.