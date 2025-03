Man hit and killed by semi on I-44

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a 43-year-old man has died after being hit by a semi-truck while walking on I-44 Sunday morning.

Troopers say Wesley Wiley from Oklahoma City was hit at 12:57 a.m. on I-44 westbound at 49th West Avenue.

Wiley was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver and passenger in the semi-truck were not injured.

OHP says the cause of the crash is under investigation.