TULSA, Okla. — A man is in the hospital after a shooting in east Tulsa.

According to police, around 11:30 p.m. Thursday officers responded to a shooting at the Astoria Pointe Apartments near 31st and 129th East Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a man shot in the chest. The victim told police he was arguing with a friend and the friend shot him.

Police said the victim was taken to the hospital but is expected to be okay.

The suspect hasn’t been identified, according to police.