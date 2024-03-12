Man on hot-wired E-bike leads officer on chase, Tulsa Police say

A man has been arrested by Tulsa Police after they say he led an officer on an extended chase, riding an electric bicycle.

Police say the officer tried to stop the man on the E-bike around 2:00 a.m. this morning near 51st and Darlington.

But they say he didn’t stop and say the officer pursued him through multiple apartment complexes in the area.

They say the suspect, Daniel Louis, was eventually found on foot at the Brighton Park Apartments and arrested.

Police say there were obvious signs the bike had been hot-wired.

They also say Louis was carrying methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and an extended magazine holding two rounds of ammo.

Police say they re-traced the path of the chase but didn’t find a gun.

Louis is now facing multiple charges including possession of drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, bicycle violation, joyriding, and obstruction of justice.





