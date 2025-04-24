Man injured after driving into creek, admits to using meth earlier in the day

OKMULGEE COUNTY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said a man on methamphetamine was injured after he drove off the road and fell around 30 feet into a creek in Okmulgee County.

OHP said the truck left the roadway, struck a guardrail, and fell into the creek. The driver was seriously injured but remained alert and responsive.

The Okmulgee Fire Department removed the driver from the creek, and he was transported to a Tulsa hospital by ambulance.

OHP said a remediation service responded to the scene to assist with cleanup.

The driver admitted to using methamphetamine earlier in the day and said he had looked at his phone before leaving the roadway.

The case will be forwarded to the Okmulgee County District Attorney’s Office for review and consideration of potential charges.

OHP thanked the Okmulgee Fire Department, Okmulgee Police Department, Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office, Okmulgee EMS, and bystanders who rendered aid before emergency responders arrived.