Man injured in overnight shooting at south Tulsa park

By Ben Morgan

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police Department responded to a shots fired call at Johnson Park at 10:46 p.m. on Tuesday.

When officers arrived, they found a large gathering in the park shooting off fireworks.

A male victim was located in the park’s parking lot with a gunshot wound in his hip. The victim was transported to Saint Francis Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses told TPD they heard a gunfight during the fireworks and the victim was struck by a stray bullet.

Tulsa police currently do not have any suspect information at this time.

