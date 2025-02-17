Man injured in south Tulsa shooting, police searching for suspect

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department said a man has been injured after being shot in front of his home near East 71st Place.

Police said around 6:20 p.m., officers received a call from a man who said his adult son was shot while standing in front of their home.

Once officers arrived at the scene, they said they found multiple shell casings in the street in front of several houses in the area.

The victim was taken to the hospital and into surgery.

Officers said witnesses in the area had seen a suspect run from the area of the shooting.

TPD said they then established a perimeter and used a K9 to try and track the suspect, but could not locate them.

Detectives are still actively processing the scene.

If you have any information about this incident, don’t hesitate to get in touch with Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS and reference case number 2025-007626.