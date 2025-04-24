Man killed in Mayes County crash

Man who died while fishing at Verdigris River identified.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) says a man was killed Wednesday morning in a multi-vehicle crash in Mayes County.

According to OHP’s report, the crash happened on County Road North South 430, north of County Road East West 510, about one mile west of Pryor around 5:58 a.m.

OHP’s report says three vehicles were involved in the crash.

The driver of a 2014 Chevy Silverado involved in the crash refused treatment at the scene, OHP says.

Troopers say the second vehicle involved was a 2017 Chevy Silverado. The driver was taken to the hospital and admitted for injuries to the upper extremities.

The third vehicle involved was a 2008 GMC Sierra, driven by 36-year-old Cody Pryor. Pryor was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger in the vehicle with Pryor was treated for minor injuries and released.

OHP says the crash is under investigation.