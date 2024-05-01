Man sentenced to life in prison by Tulsa County judge for 2017 murder of wife

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa County judge sentenced a man to life in prison without parole on Tuesday for murdering his wife in 2017.

32-year-old Jose Gomez-Baca previously pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and admitted to shooting and killing his wife, Elizabeth Rodriguez, on June 22, 2017.

Investigators said Rodriquez was returning home with her mom and brother when Gomez-Baca ambushed her outside in the car and shot her 12 times. Her mother held her as she died, the announcement said.

Gomez-Baca ran away to Mexico after the shooting was arrested and returned to Oklahoma in 2023.

“After having to endure six long years of wondering where their daughter’s murderer was hiding, we hope this result will bring some closure to Elizabeth’s family,” said Tulsa County Assistant District Attorney John Tjeerdsma.

According to the Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office, Gomez-Baca apologized to Rodriguez’s family during the sentencing.

The judge called this murder the ‘ultimate act of selfishness followed by another act of selfishness when he fled,’ the announcement said.