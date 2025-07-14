Man shot by Tulsa Police officer following domestic dispute

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police said a man was shot by an officer after he charged at officers while holding a shovel.

On Sunday evening, officers responded to a violation of a protection order in progress call at a home near Pine and Sheridan.

A woman told police that her estranged husband was at her home and refused to leave. The woman also said that the suspect was being aggressive toward her and making threats.

Officers found the suspect in the backyard of the home when they arrived at the scene.

TPD said the suspect charged at the officers and threatened them while holding a shovel and a large stick.

An officer tried to use a Taser twice, but TPD said it had no effect on the suspect.

Police said the suspect continued to make threatening actions, which led to another officer shooting the suspect in the torso.

The suspect was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.

TPD said after he is released from the hospital, he will be arrested for violation of a protective order, assault with a dangerous weapon and interfering with an emergency 911 phone call.

The officer involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave per the Tulsa Police Department’s Policy and Procedures.

All evidence will be handed to the Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office who will review the officer’s actions.