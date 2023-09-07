Man shot during domestic violence incident at south Tulsa apartment complex

By Ben Morgan

TULSA, Okla. — A man was shot in a domestic violence incident in south Tulsa Wednesday night.

Tulsa Police say they were called out to a shooting at the Bandon Trails Apartments near 91st and Delaware around 8 p.m. involving a middle-aged man and a woman.

Police said they are still investigating what led up to the shooting.

The man was shot in the lower stomach area, was taken to the hospital, and is expected to survive. Police say the man told them the woman shot him.

Police detained the woman for questioning.

A .22 caliber pistol was reportedly recovered from the scene.

