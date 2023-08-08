Man shot at East Tulsa hotel

Tulsa police Tulsa police

By Ben Morgan

TULSA, Okla. — One man is in the hospital after he was shot Tuesday morning at an east Tulsa hotel, according to Tulsa police.

Police said the man was shot twice at the Oyo Hotel near Interstate 244 and South Sheridan Road. Police said they got a call about the shooting around 3:30 a.m.

Multiple people were inside a hotel room when the shooting happened, according to police. They are being interviewed by officers.

Police said two men left the hotel in an unknown vehicle. Police are working to identify a suspect in the crime.

Ben Morgan

Ben Morgan

News Editor

On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-460-1033

    On Fire At 40

    A look at some of the biggest albums with the artists who recorded them

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!