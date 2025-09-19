Man stabs another man in neck outside Tulsa donut shop, police say

Brandon Poor Courtesy: Tulsa County
By Steve Berg

Tulsa Police say a man was stabbed in the neck outside a north Tulsa donut shop Friday morning, as he tried to help a female donut shop employee who was approached by the suspect.

Police say it happened a little before 11:00 a.m. Friday morning at Brown’s Donuts near Pine and Yale.

Witnesses told police the suspect, 40-year-old Brandon Poor, was outside acting strangely, waving a knife and starting fires.

Then, they say he started approaching a donut shop employee in a threatening manner, as she was outside on her break.

They say a man in a nearby car got out and got between them.

That’s when they say there was some kind of argument and Poor stabbed the other man in the neck, causing a serious injury.

Poor was arrested and is facing charges of Assault and Battery with a Deadly Weapon.

Police say he already has outstanding warrants for Malicious Injury to Property and Failure to Register as a Sex Offender.

Brown's Donut Shop Courtesy: Tulsa Police Dept.

