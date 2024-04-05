Man swapped his partner’s medication for laxatives because he thought she was cheating

The judge's gavel and scales as a symbol of the judiciary and justice. SimpleImages/Getty Images (SimpleImages/Getty Images)

A Father-of-five swapped his partner’s medication for laxatives. He said he wanted revenge because he thought she was cheating, according to Daily Mail.

Richard Black of Dover, England admitted to administering poison with intent to annoy his ex.

Black said he thought his partner was cheating on him, because his partner was caught creeping into the couple’s kitchen on a security camera.

Two days after unknowingly taking the laxatives and not feeling well, the woman checked the security video and spotted Black meddling with her medication the night before she fell ill.

She then sent the footage to a friend, who passed it on to police.

The same day, court documents say she confronted Black and he attempted to blame her illness on bad seafood - poorly-prepared prawns.

The judge said although Black’s offense was on the lower end of the scale, his actions had a significant psychological impact on his victim.

The judge told Black he took “a wholly inappropriate route”.

“I have accepted that you did not intend to cause actual bodily harm but this was a calculated attack with a significant psychological impact, " said the judge.

Black’s attorney said, “He is very remorseful of his actions. It was very out of character for him.”

He has been given a five year restraining order and 180 hours of unpaid community work.



