Man taken to hospital after being shot while allegedly attempting an armed robbery

TULSA, Okla. — A man was taken to the hospital after being shot while allegedly attempting to carry out an armed robbery at an apartment complex near North Yale Avenue and East Latimer Street in north Tulsa.

After responding to a shooting call at Yale Manor Apartments, police said they found one man shot in the torso. The injured man was taken to the hospital in critical condition but was later listed to be stable.

While on the scene, police received a 911 call from two people who reported they were involved in a shooting at the same location after firing a gun in self-defense during an attempted carjacking.

During the investigation, police recovered surveillance video that showed the entire incident. According to officers, five suspects pulled up in an SUV and attempted to stage a carjacking. Two suspects hid behind dumpsters and two suspects stood beside the SUV while one remained inside the car in the driver’s seat.

Once the victims arrived at the scene, the person sitting in the passenger seat exited the car to speak with the two suspects standing by the SUV, while the victim’s companion remained in the driver’s seat.

Allegedly, the two suspects hiding behind the dumpsters then ran toward the victim standing outside the car with their guns out, pointing them at both victims.

According to a police report, the video surveillance shows that as the suspects opened the victim’s driver’s side door, the victim allegedly shot a gun at them in self-defense.

The video then shows the driver of the SUV driving away from the area, leaving the other four suspects behind.

As three of the suspects ran away, one of the suspects was shot multiple times.

The police report states that the suspect who was shot had been the main aggressor toward the victim inside the car.

Officers recovered a bloody gun at the scene, likely belonging to the suspect who was shot.

While investigating the shooting, police learned of another robbery that had happened on the same day at the Gathering Place that they believed the same suspects could have been involved with.

Through surveillance video at both the scene of the shooting and the Gathering Place, one of the suspects was identified as Zayne Jackson.

Zayne Jackson

Police arrested Jackson who currently faces charges of armed robbery and shooting with intent to kill.