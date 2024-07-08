Man uses eye sockets to break two Guinness World Records

MILAN, Italy — A Las Vegas man, who works as a sideshow performer, broke a pair of eye-popping Guinness World Records using the strength of his eye sockets.

United Press international says Andrew Stanton appeared on Italian TV series Lo Show Dei Record in Milan and took on the records for the heaviest weight pulled with eye sockets and the heaviest weight lifted with both eye sockets while swallowing a sword.

UPI says the first title, Stanton attached large metal hooks to his eye sockets and used them to pull a Cadillac and driver -- totaling 5,319.75 pounds -- across the TV show’s stage.

According to UPI, Stanton became the first holder of the second title by swallowing his sword and using the hooks in his eye sockets to lift his 129.63-pound assistant.

