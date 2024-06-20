Man wanted in connection to at least 2 OK homicides last seen in AR, authorities say

SEQUOYAH COUNTY, Okla. — As a manhunt continues for a cold blooded killer, FOX23 heard from the family of one of the two people murdered while at work on Tuesday night in Sequoyah County.

A mother, daughter, fiancée, friend and someone who was loved by all. The family of Tara Barnett-Underwood said this is a loss they will never get over.

“There is not enough words for me to describe my daughter. She was my life, she was the air that I breathe,” said Randy Barnett, Tara’s father.

Randy said in the darkness of this senseless act of violence, something has to change.

“We have seen too much gun violence, we have seen too much. At what point does the governor step in and say we have got to do something,” Randy said.

Investigators said 50-year-old Stacy Lee Drake stole a car after the murders, which was found two hours east of the crime scene in the town of Morrilton, Arkansas.

Arkansas State Police said they learned Drake bought camping gear in Morrilton and remains in the area as of Wednesday night.

They also said he is wanted for a murder in Alabama where he was last known to be living.

FOX23 also spoke with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OBSI) to learn details about the horrific murders in Sequoyah County and what people need to be on the lookout for.

OSBI said the murders happened at a small business in Sallisaw on Tuesday night.

They said they’re still searching for the suspect who they consider to be armed and dangerous.

“Right now we are considering Drake armed, dangerous and the public in not only Oklahoma and Arkansas, they need to be alert, aware and take caution whenever they get out,” said Hunter McKee with OSBI.

OSBI said around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sequoyah County deputies were alerted by someone who found two people dead inside of LaFerry’s Propane.

“Unfortunately as they continued to investigate, they did confirm that both the male and female did sustain injuries consistent with a homicide,” McKee said.

The sheriff’s office asked OSBI for their help in the investigation who were able to help identify the suspect as Drake.

Later that evening, it was determined that Drake had stolen the vehicle, as mentioned earlier, which was later discovered in Morrilton, Arkansas.

The photos below show the last time that Drake was seen in Arkansas at a hotel.

Investigators said 50-year-old Stacy Lee Drake stole a car after the murders, which was found two hours east of the crime scene in the town of Morrilton, Arkansas.

Morrilton Police said the hotel was searched, but Drake was not located. They are not sure if he was picked up from the area or left on foot.

“At this point our focus is finding him and doing everything in our power to work with Arkansas authorities to get him off the streets,” McKee said.

The Barnetts want to let the families of the other victims know they are not alone.

“We are not the only family impacted and that is why justice for Tara is so important. It is so important, we have to catch this guy so nobody else gets hurt,” Randy said.

They said they will continue to seek justice for Tara.

“We are sad and stricken by all of the losses that have happened over this. It is insane, it is like we are sitting in a scary movie and until he is caught or apprehended, we can’t get closure, we can’t get rest,” Randy said.

If you would like to donate to Tara’s family, click here.

FOX23 also heard from someone who lives in Morrilton where Drake is thought to be hiding out.

One woman said she wishes they would have been notified about what was going on sooner.

“A lot of people leave like their doors unlocked and stuff. The fact that we didn’t get notified until like 9:00 this morning and this happened last night. That was like a whole eight to nine hours of nothing. Like we didn’t even know. We thought we were still in paradise,” Taylor Hickman said.

Drake is a white man with brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5 foot 11 inches and weighs 185 pounds.

His last known address was in Birmingham, Alabama.

If Drake is seen, you are asked to call 911.

If you know where Drake is or have any additional information, call OSBI at 1-800-522-8017 or call the Morrilton Police Department at 501-354-0131.

The Sequoyah County Sheriff’s Office is also asking residents in the Maple, Akins, Hanson and Central communities to please contact them if you have seen Drake in the last three days. They can be reached at 918-775-1213.