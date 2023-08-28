A massive alligator captured in Mississippi breaks a state record

The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks Department says it’s the longest alligator ever captured in Mississippi at 14 feet, three inches. The massive gator weighed in at 802.5 pounds. It’s belly girth is a whopping 66 inches. The alligator was captured Saturday, on the second day of the state’s hunting season. Yahoo News reports four men worked together to catch the animal. Don Woods told a local newspaper it took them seven hours to get the gator onto their boat and called the experience “mentally exhausting.” “We hooked him eight or nine times and he kept breaking off,” Woods said, according to the outlet. “He would go down, sit and then take off. He kept going under logs. He knew what he was doing. The crazy thing is he stayed in that same spot.” State wildlife agents say the previous record was set in 2017. That alligator was 14 feet, 0.75 inches and weighed 766.5 pounds.