Mayes County Sheriff's Office investigating series of suspicious fires

MAYES COUNTY, Okla. — Investigators at the Mayes County Sheriff’s Office are asking people to check for surveillance video and be on the lookout as they try to track down who is behind a series of suspicious fires.

They said they suspect the fires might have been set intentionally over the last month, including eight fires in one night.

“Think we’ve got a couple of fire bugs running around,” said Major Rod Howell.

Investigators told FOX23 that hay bales were set on fire in an area east of Locust Grove on Monday.

Deputies said the fire is just the latest in a series of fires they think were started on purpose.

Howell said all the fires were started overnight between 1 - 6 a.m.

“Some of them have been lit from the road, some of them we believe that they have driven up on the property and got out of the vehicle and introduced a flame to a hay bale or something like that,” Howell said.

Howell said on Feb. 28, eight fires were lit mainly along the same road, 437 Road.

The hay bales were set alight just over two weeks later on Monday, just north of Highway 412 on 4-44 road in Locust Grove.

Howell also said there are some other fires they’re investigating that might be connected too, including one at an abandoned house.

The sheriff’s department is stepping up patrols in the area. The fires have caused thousands in losses and Howell is asking people to check for any surveillance video they might have.

“It could be very dangerous, could be life or death,” Howell explained. “The conditions can be right where if you set it, the wind might change and about where it’s still lit rekindles and then it goes off and it’s a wildfire.”

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact the Mayes County Sheriff’s Office at 918-825-3535.

You can also leave an anonymous tip on their website here.