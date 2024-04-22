Mayor Bynum says Tanzanian delegates were denied visas to come to Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — In October 2023, Mayor GT Bynum and a small task force visited Mwanza, Tanzania on a mission to identify partnership opportunities.

Delegates, including Mwanzan Lord Mayor Constantine Sima, were slated to visit Tulsa this week.

The group had already boarded the plane when Bynum says they got word the State Department had denied their visas.

Bynum told KRMG’s Morning News with Dan Potter he doesn’t know what happened or why the visas were denied.

Bynum says “It’s really embarrassing, just to be candid, to have all those folks make all those plans to come visit Tulsa as their new sister city and then to have this happen.”

Bynum says he has reached out to our congressional delegation to find out what happened.





