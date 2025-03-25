Mayor Monroe Nichols honors Tulsa Public Works employee with City Star award

City Star Award Luke Ledoux (Mayor Monroe Nichols)
By Ben Morgan and FOX23.com News Staff

TULSA, Okla. — Mayor Monroe Nichols recognized a City of Tulsa Public Works employee on Monday with the City Star Award for life-saving actions at work.

Mayor Nichols said that Luke Ledoux was leading his pothole crew when he saw smoke coming from someone’s garage.

Ledoux approached the garage and found the car inside was on fire. Ledoux immediately knocked on the front door of the house to notify the resident. When Ledoux found the resident did not speak English, he called 911 to the scene.

Mayor Nichols said Ledoux was also able to get the resident’s disabled daughter out of the house and to safety.

The City of Tulsa said City Star is an employee recognition program that honors City employees for their efforts to improve safety culture. Mayor Nichols thanked Ledoux for his commitment to safety and heroic actions.

