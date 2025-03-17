Mayor Nichols designates June 1 as Tulsa Race Massacre Observance Day

TULSA, Okla. — Mayor Monroe Nichols signed an executive order on Sunday recognizing June 1 as Tulsa Race Massacre Observance Day in the City of Tulsa.

On the 104th day since I took office and 104 years since the Tulsa Race Massacre, I signed an Executive Order officially designating June 1 as Tulsa Race Massacre Observance Day. This annual day will serve as a time for residents, schools, businesses, and community organizations to participate in observances, activities, and discussions that reflect the significance of the day and forever honor the memory of those who lost their lives in the Massacre. This announcement is just the first step in my plan to pave a path forward towards healing and unity. For too long, this tragic event was erased from public discourse, leaving generations without an understanding of its impact on Tulsa and our nation. It is now left to this generation of Tulsans to find a united path forward that acknowledges our history, addresses the harm caused by it and moves us forward together. With this announcement today, I also recognize the advocates and community members across Tulsa that have been seeking justice for years. Through their work and with the commitment made today, the road to repair is underway and I will be sharing my full framework around this work in the coming weeks. Posted by Mayor Monroe Nichols on Sunday, March 16, 2025

The City of Tulsa said Nichols signed the executive order 104 years after the Tulsa Race Massacre and 104 days into office.

The announcement serves as the first step in Nichols’ plan to help unify Tulsans and heal multi-generational wounds from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, the city said.

Nichols will make a larger announcement regarding the next steps in his plan on April 6 at Morning Star Baptist Church during the 10:30 a.m. service.

“For too long, this tragic event was erased from public discourse, leaving generations without an understanding of its impact on Tulsa and our nation,” said Tulsa Mayor Monroe Nichols. “It’s left to this generation of Tulsans to find a united path forward that acknowledges our history, addresses the harm caused by it and moves us forward together.”

The City said since taking office in December, Nichols has been working on a framework for addressing disparities in north Tulsa and Greenwood that exist from the 1921 Tulsa Massacre.

The City said the initial announcement includes: