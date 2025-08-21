Mayor Nichols discusses Tulsa’s settlement agreement with the Muscogee Creek Nation

Tulsa Mayor Monroe Nichols held a press conference to discuss Tulsa’s settlement agreement with the Muscogee Creek Nation on tribal jurisdiction Thursday at City Hall.

Mayor Nichols talked about the agreement with Tulsa and the Muscogee Creek Nation, involving criminal jurisdiction for municipal cases. The city has agreed to pass cases that involve Muscogee citizens on to tribal prosecutors, ensuring they would go to the proper court.

Nichols also pushed back on Gov. Stitt’s effort to block the agreement. Stitt said the agreement would lead to a two-tier justice system, but Nichols disagreed.

“He is not an example to follow when it comes to public safety or when it comes to relations with India country, and, in fact, probably relationships with anybody that might disagree with him,” Nichols said.

The mayor also pointed out Stitt’s past actions regarding the removal of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol from Tulsa and a veto of legislation to increase law enforcement’s retirement benefits.

“I’m just having a hard time accepting the criticism from somebody whose shown he’s been disinterested in doing what’s right by citizens of Tulsa, someone whose been disinterested in doing right by folks who have worn the uniform and worn the badge and doing right -- and somebody’s been so disinterested in following the law,” Nichols said.