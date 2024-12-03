Mayor Nichols introduces staff members, some of whom will fill new positions

Monroe Nichols IV took the oath of office as Mayor of Tulsa Dec. 2, 2024 as his son Gavin looked on. The oath was administered by Hon. Judge Gerald Hofmeister.

Minutes after leaving the Cox Business Convention Center where he was sworn in as Tulsa’s new chief executive Monday, Mayor Monroe Nichols held a news briefing to introduce several key members of his new staff.

Some of them will fill roles which he has just created in order to tackle some of the pressing issues he ran on during his campaign.

The people introduced Monday afternoon are:

Dana Walton, Deputy Chief of Staff

Laurel Roberts, Commissioner of Public Safety

Gene Bulmash, Senior Advisor - Housing

Emily Hall, Senior Advisor – Homelessness

Shane Stone, Government Affairs Director

Aron York, Executive Scheduler

“It’s a team built on their expertise, their knowledge, their passion,” Nichols said. “These are not folks who are selected simply because they’re my friends or they, you know, have the right political persuasion. These are folks that are going to meet the moment, and help us do all the things we talked about.”

Nichols still has several more key appointments to make, including Deputy Mayor, Chief of Staff, and City Administrator.

“We’re going to have some more folks who’ll be announced in the next few weeks,” the mayor told reporters. “There will be someone who’ll be coming on and serving as a city administrator. I mentioned today in my speech we’ll be appointing a director of tribal policy and partnerships, as well as a number of other positions.”

You can read more about Monday’s announcement on the city’s website.