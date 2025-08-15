Medical examiner confirms how man and his 2 children were killed in murder-suicide

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Oklahoma Medical Examiner’s Office released the medical examiner’s reports for a man and his two children who were suspected to be involved in a murder-suicide after their bodies were found at a Broken Arrow home.

Previously, police reported 58-year-old Rodney Shippy had died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, which the medical examiner’s office confirmed.

In the medical examiner’s report for Shippy’s 9-year-old son, the manner of death was ruled as a homicide as the result of a gunshot wound.

The medical examiner’s report for 20-year-old Alyssa Shippy also ruled the manner of her death as a homicide as the result of a gunshot wound.

The report stated her body was decomposed at the time it was discovered.