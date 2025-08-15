Medical examiner confirms how man and his 2 children were killed in murder-suicide

ME reports confirm how man and his 2 children were killed in BA murder-suicide Rodney Logan Alyssa Shippy
By Ben Morgan

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Oklahoma Medical Examiner’s Office released the medical examiner’s reports for a man and his two children who were suspected to be involved in a murder-suicide after their bodies were found at a Broken Arrow home.

Previously, police reported 58-year-old Rodney Shippy had died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, which the medical examiner’s office confirmed.

In the medical examiner’s report for Shippy’s 9-year-old son, the manner of death was ruled as a homicide as the result of a gunshot wound.

The medical examiner’s report for 20-year-old Alyssa Shippy also ruled the manner of her death as a homicide as the result of a gunshot wound.

The report stated her body was decomposed at the time it was discovered.

Ben Morgan

Ben Morgan

News Editor

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air103.3 The Eagle - Tulsa's ONLY Classic Rock Logo
    View All
    1-918-921-1033

    The Eagle Insider Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 1033theeagle.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!