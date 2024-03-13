Medical examiner issues preliminary finding of suicide in death of Owasso student Nex Benedict

TULSA — A preliminary report issued by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has determined that the 16-year-old Owasso High School student who died after a physical altercation in a school bathroom committed suicide.

Dagney Ellis Benedict, who went by “Nex,” identified as non-binary and was reportedly subject to intense bullying, including the incident which led to that bathroom brawl.

Benedict was taken to the hospital, treated, and released the day of that incident.

The ME had already indicated the death was not the result of trauma.

The report released Wednesday indicates that “diphenhydramine and fluoxetine combined toxicity” proved fatal, and lists the manner of death as suicide.

Diphenhydramine is used in antihistamines like Benadryl, while fluoxetine is used to treat several mental health conditions, usually under the brand names Prozac or Serafem.

The final report, under Oklahoma law, will be issued in 10 days.