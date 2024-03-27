Medical Examiner releases full report on death of Nex Benedict

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner released the full report on the death of Nex Benedict on Wednesday.

Benedict died in February, one day after being involved in a fight with other other students in an Owasso High School bathroom.

The ME’s report lists the manner of death as suicide, with the cause of death being combined toxicity of diphenhydramine and fluoxetine, the active ingredients in Benadryl and Prozac.

“Past medical history included constipation, bipolar disorder, depression, anxiety, self-harm (cutting), chronic tobacco abuse, and chronic marijuana abuse.” Ross Miller, M.D. wrote. “Handwritten notes that are suggestive of selfharm were found in the decedent’s room by family and provided to law enforcement.”

The report lists multiple physical injuries on Nex’s body, but noted that the trauma was non-lethal.

Owasso police released video from the school and an officer’s body-worn camera captured at the hospital hours after that altercation at the school.

Read the full report here








