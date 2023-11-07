Medical pot poses threat to kids

More and more Oklahoma toddlers, stoned on marijuana, are showing up at hospitals and clinics.

That’s the message from Annette Jacobi, who heads the Oklahoma Commission for Children and Youth.

Witnesses who testified before Oklahoma lawmakers Monday said the kids are obtaining the THC through edible products at home.

The Tulsa World reports the actual number of THC overdoses among children 5 and under is probably in the hundreds. But those figures are increasing at an alarming rate.

Jacobi reminds parents to lock up their medicine, and stash it where kids can’t get to it.