Memorial services held honoring Tulsa Police officers who lost their lives in line of duty

Memorial services were held to honor the 41 Tulsa Police officers who lost their lives in the line of duty. (Tulsa Police Department)

TULSA, Okla. — Memorial services were held this weekend to honor Tulsa Police officers who lost their lives in the line of duty.

Outside of the Tulsa Police Training Division is the Tulsa Police Officer’s Memorial, honoring the 41 officers who’ve died.

TPD held a candlelight vigil inside the Division to honor those officers.

On Saturday morning a formal memorial service was held with both Mayor G.T. Bynum and Chief Wendell Franklin speaking.

Governor Stitt also issued a proclamation recognizing May 4th as “Tulsa Police Officers’ Memorial Day”.







