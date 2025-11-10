MetroLink to hold information sessions on service changes

Metrolink Tulsa
By Matt Hutson

MetroLink Tulsa is holding a series of public information sessions to discuss upcoming changes to its services.

MetroLink says it invites riders and community members to attend the sessions to learn more about changes to MicroLink service, new website design and future bus stops.

The sessions will also provide details about service adjustments scheduled to take effect on Dec. 7.

The public will have an opportunity to ask questions and share feedback.

MetroLink shared the following information session schedule:

  • Nov. 10: 11 a.m. to noon - Virtual Session
  • Nov. 12: 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. - Denver Avenue Station
  • Nov. 13: 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. - Virtual Session
  • Nov. 14: 7 a.m. to 8 a.m. - Virtual Session

You can find session links and access details by clicking here.

