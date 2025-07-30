MetroLink Tulsa to hold public meetings in August to address service changes

MetroLink Tulsa
By FOX23.com News Staff

TULSA, Okla. — MetroLInk Tulsa is planning to implement service changes after feedback from the public beginning on Sunday, August 31.

The organization will be hosting a series of public meeting to answer questions regarding updates and are inviting the community to attend several sessions:

  • Monday, August 18 | 4 – 5 p.m.; Denver Avenue Station, 319 S Denver Ave, Tulsa, OK
  • Tuesday, August 19 | 1 – 2 p.m.; Midtown Memorial Station, 7952 E 33rd St, Tulsa, OK
  • Wednesday, August 20 | 7 – 8 a.m., Virtual Meeting

Access the link at www.MetroLinkOK.org/Events

The virtual meeting will be available to view on the website within 24 hours of the meeting for the public to view.

For more details and updated route information, please visit MetroLink Tulsa’s website here.

