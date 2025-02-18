MetroLink Tulsa suspends bus service

MetroLink Tulsa has suspended all bus service for Tuesday, including their MicroLink and LinkAssist routes, because of the ice and snow and deteriorating road conditions.

The statement from MetroLink did not say when they expect to resume service.

They did say they’re going to closely monitor the situation tomorrow and Thursday.

They urge riders to plan accordingly as road conditions continue to worsen.

They said the Denver Avenue Bus Station downtown will still be available as a warming station.



