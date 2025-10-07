Military veterans visit Washington, D.C. on Oklahoma Warriors Honor Flight

A group of Oklahoma military veterans are spending the day in the nation’s capital visiting the memorials that honor their service to the country.

The veterans are flown to Washington, D.C. at no cost to them on an Oklahoma Warriors Honor Flight.

The organization is run by volunteers and funded solely by donations.

Those on this trip are mostly Vietnam War veterans with some who fought in the Korean War as well.

Today’s trip includes stops at the Marine Corps Memorial, Arlington National Cemetery, the World War II Memorial and more.

