Monopoly Guy Stops by The Outsiders House Museum to debut Tulsa Monopoly

TULSA, Okla. — “Rich Uncle” Pennybags, Mr. Monopoly, or Milburn Pennybags, stopped by The Outsider’s House Museum.

Wednesday, the brand new Tulsa Monopoly special edition was unveiled. The Outsider’s House Museum is featured on the game board.

90′s rapper Danny Boy O’Connor is the founder of the museum, which was a house that appeared in the Francis Ford Coppola film The Outsiders.

O’Connor first watched the iconic film during its theatrical release in March of 1983 in a movie theater in Southern California.

“The effect was mind-blowing and life-changing. For the first time, I saw the way I felt inside being portrayed on the screen in the 60s and in Tulsa, Oklahoma, of all places,” said O’Connor.

According to The Outsiders House Museum website, in 2016 O’Connor purchased the dilapidated home and began to restore it “as it appeared in the movie, while also creating a museum to share his extensive collection of Outsiders movie memorabilia.”

The museum has now become a Tulsa landmark and earned a spot on the Tulsa Monopoly board.

“Being featured on this special Tulsa edition of Monopoly is a tremendous privilege for The Outsiders House Museum. Much like The Outsiders itself, this is an American classic and we’re proud to be a part of it,” expressed O’Connor.

Tulsa Monopoly with the Outsiders House (Danny Boy O'Connor)