More than 1700 horses featured in national Arabian Horse Show at Expo Square

The 2023 U.S. National Arabian and Half-Arabian Championship Show is underway at Expo Square.

This year’s event has more than 1700 horses entered, representing 46 state and six countries.

“Our 57th U.S. Nationals is the heart of equestrian excellence, where Arabian Horses take center stage and showcase their remarkable versatility in over 20 thrilling disciplines across 350 classes,” said Stan Morey, executive director of the Arabian Horse Association. “This year promises a grand spectacle of equine skill. It’s showstopper you’ll never regret seeing” Morey added.

The show runs through Saturday, October 28th in the Built Ford Tough Livestock Complex.

The event is estimated to have a direct economic impact of more than $14.6 million, with a total economic impact estimated at $23.4 million.