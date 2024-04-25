Mother arrested at Oklahoma State Board of Education meeting

OKLAHOMA CITY — There was a heated exchange at Thursday’s OSDE meeting in Oklahoma City.

KOCO-TV caught video of a mother being arrested by state troopers after she spent time speaking to the board during the public comment portion of the meeting.

As troopers placed her in handcuffs, she had something to say to State Superintendent Ryan Walters.

“This man right here is a bigot and a bully,” said Audra Beasley. “Picking on trans kids, picking on disabled kids, picking on my kids.”

Superintendent Walters remained calm as he took a drink of water.

Beasley was arrested for willfully disrupting a public meeting and a person causing disruption by refusing to leave.

People camped out the night before ahead of the meeting to speak on a variety of controversial topics.