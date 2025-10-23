Mother of Haskell girl left in cold sues DHS, foster parents

HASKELL, Okla. — The biological mother of a Haskell girl who was left outside in freezing temperatures as punishment is suing the Department of Human services and the foster parents involved.

In February, our news partners at FOX23 reported when a video taken by a concerned neighbor showed a 9-year-old girl left outside in cold temperatures, without shoes or a coat.

A Haskell couple, Kaytlin Fultz and Andrew Fultz, were arrested for child neglect. The child was removed from the house and Kaytlin Fultz’s teaching certificate was suspended, as she was a teacher at Preston Public Schools.

The charges against Kaytlin were dismissed due to the McGirt ruling. She is now facing the child neglect charges in the Muscogee Nation District Court.

On Oct. 14, Sharla Weaver filed two lawsuits, one against DHS and another against Kaytlin and Andrew Fultz.

Among other claims, the lawsuit says DHS did not adequately train employees to investigate complaints and evaluate suitable foster placements for children, such as background checks.

The child was placed in Kaytlin and Andrew Fultz’s care, despite obvious warning signs and a case worker said she had “no concerns” for the child’s health or safety, the lawsuit says.

The lawsuit against the foster parents says the child sustained physical and emotional damage while under their care.

Both lawsuits ask for monetary damages.