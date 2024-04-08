Mother Nature provided an almost perfect day to view an eclipse in Tulsa

Eclipse viewers in Tulsa, April 8, 2024 People gathered at Tulsa's Guthrie Green to experience the eclipse (Russell Mills)

TULSA — If one was to put in an order for a lovely spring day in which to view an eclipse of the sun, Monday’s conditions in Tulsa would be worthy of emulation.

There was a light breeze, thin cloud cover, pleasant temperatures, and plenty of company on hand at Guthrie Green as the celestial event unfolded Monday.

Live music was provided, and local businesses brought boxes containing several hundred pairs of eclipse glasses, which were long gone by the time the eclipse reached its height about 1:48 p.m. local time.

The area now comprising the State of Oklahoma was not a state the last time it was in the path of totality for a solar eclipse.

That was in July of 1878, nearly 146 years ago.

The wait for the next experience of totality in the state won’t be so long - and the impact will be a lot more substantial.

An eclipse will occur on August 12, 2045 which will cross nearly the entire state, and Tulsa is more or less in the center of the path of totality.