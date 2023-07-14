Mother Road Market voted Best Food Hall in ‘USA Today’ poll

The fans of Tulsa’s Mother Road Market must be a devoted bunch.

They just outvoted nine other food halls around the nation - including halls in San Antonio, Minneapolis, and Nashville to name just a few - to make Mother Road Market the Best Food Hall in the U.S. for 2023 in USA Today’s “10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards.”

If you haven’t been to it yet, Mother Road Market is on the southwest corner at 11th and Lewis and has more than a dozen different food vendors, with choices ranging from burgers to Mexican food to sushi to barbecue to ice cream.

The food hall is also designed to be a business incubator, so the lineup of restaurants frequently changes, to give different entrepreneurs a chance for exposure too.

Mother Road Market opened in November of 2018 and is about to celebrate its five-year anniversary.

One of the KRMG podcasts - Full Access OK - just did an entire, in-depth episode on Mother Road Market, where you can learn all sorts of things about the food hall.

You can find all the KRMG podcasts at KRMG.com and KRMG app, as well as the majority of streaming platforms.

