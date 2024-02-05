Multiple agencies respond to standoff in Bixby, suspect shot by police

BIXBY, Okla. — A man who barricaded himself inside a house was shot and taken to the hospital after exchanging gunfire with police at a house near E 133rd St and Memorial Drive in Bixby.

Bixby Police said the call started as a domestic situation around 5 a.m. on Sunday. A woman ran out of the house and called police.

A man barricaded himself inside the house with a rifle.

Police said when they arrived, the suspect started shooting at them.

“The suspect began shooting rounds at officers from the house,” said Bixby Police Chief Todd Blish.

Eventually, the man came outside and shot at police who shot back at the suspect.

“He continued to walk outside the residence shooting at officers and firing a weapon and ultimately came out of the residence and was wounded,” Blish said.

The man was taken to the hospital after being shot by police.

Police said officers and the woman who ran out of the home were not injured.

“We’re incredibly grateful that the victim wasn’t harmed and that no officers were harmed in this incident,” Blish said.

Multiple agencies responded including Jenks Police, Sapulpa Police, Bixby Police Sand Springs Police, and Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

Bixby Police said the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation will investigate.

Riverview Baptist Church sent out the following post on Facebook saying their parking lot is closed down this morning due to a significant police presence due to a situation in the neighborhood behind the church.