Multiple injuries reported in east Tulsa shooting

The Tulsa Police Department said multiple people were injured during a shooting at a warehouse in east Tulsa Saturday morning.

Police said there was a large party near Admiral and 122nd East Avenue where they estimate there were over 500 people in attendance.

Officers said multiple people were hit by gunfire after midnight.

Lieutenant Ken Simpson said officers arrived to an incredibly frenzied situation.

“Officers arrived and it was a very chaotic scene, multiple victims down,” said Lt. Simpson. “About 500 people were trying to leave the scene at once. They’re scared. They were just shot at, so you can imagine the kind of chaos that was.”

According to police, multiple people were injured while they tried to run from the scene. One woman was cut on a fence as she fled, while another person accidentally crashed into a parked car while escaping.

One person who had hidden beneath a car was run over when the owner of the car climbed inside it and tried to drive away from the area.

Lt. Simpson said no one was killed, but about 5 people are being treated in local hospitals.

“What we have is about five people showing up at our hospitals by private car. We tried to talk with them. They’re all being uncooperative at this point, so we’re just going to have to rely on the evidence we collect at the scene.”

The area where the shooting occurred featured bullet holes, broken glass, abandoned cars and a lot of bullet shells.

“Different shell casings and cars that have bullet holes in them and buildings. Yeah, there’s tons of different stuff going on where you wonder what could’ve happened last night and the chaos that ensued.”

Police have no description of a suspect at this time.