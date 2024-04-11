Muskogee High School teacher charged with showing obscene material to student

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — A Muskogee High School teacher and head coach for the boy’s tennis club is charged with showing obscene material to a 16-year-old.

Muskogee Police said Robert Stevenson showed pictures of naked women to a student at Muskogee High School.

The pictures were of women that Stevenson said he was dating.

Court documents do not say if the student was male or female.

According to the court documents, between Jan. 1 and Jan. 12, Stevenson made sexual comments to the student, showed them pictures of naked women, and put his hands on the victim’s shoulders which made them feel even more uncomfortable.

Stevenson was booked on a $25,000 bond and is not allowed to be in contact with the student. He is also prevented from contacting anyone younger than 18 years old and can’t attend any Muskogee Public Schools events or go on the school grounds.

Muskogee Public Schools provided this statement to FOX23:

“Keeping in mind that Muskogee Public Schools always acts in the best interest and safety of our students and other educational stakeholders, we do not discuss or report on personnel matters, especially until such time that all facts are known.”

Muskogee Police would not comment further on the case and said all they know is in the court documents.



