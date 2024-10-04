Muskogee man sentenced for mass shooting that killed six

Jarron Deajon Pridgeon Feb. 2, 2020 - Muskogee police arrested Jarron Deajon Pridgeon in connection to the shooting deaths of six people in Muskogee early Tuesday morning. (Muskogee County Jail)

By Steve Berg

A Muskogee man today pleaded guilty to six counts of first-degree for the fatal shooting of his brother and five young children - including three of his own - on February 2, 2021.

Police say Jarron Pridgeon shot all six victims at a Muskogee home where police say he sometimes lived, and also shot and severely wounded the children’s mother.

The motive was never clear.

A judge sentenced him to six life terms in prison without the possibility of parole.

He was also sentenced to 10 years for assault and battery and 10 years for possessing a firearm after previous conviction of a felony

It was the worst fatal mass shooting in Oklahoma since the Edmond Post Office shooting in 1986.

Steve Berg

Anchor

